Entertainment News

‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’ wins audience choice award at Toronto film festival

Vasan Bala’s film was the first Indian title to be selected for the Midnight Madness category.

by 
Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota | RSVP

Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota won the Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. Bala’s second movie after his unreleased debut Peddlers (2012) is about a man who feels no pain, and who uses this skill to learn martial arts and hunt down criminals.

The movie stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan. Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota is the first Indian film to have been selected for TIFF’s Midnight Madness category, which showcases genre titles. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala Productions and is scheduled for a November 23 release in India.

Play
Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018).

British director Sandhya Suri won the Best Short Film prize for The Field, in which she captures the efforts of a female agricultural worker to prepare for the annual harvest. Suri’s documentaries include I for India (2007) and Around India with a Movie Camera (2018).

Play
The Field.

The Grolsch People’s Choice Award went to Peter Farelly’s Green Book. Peter Farelly, along with his brother Bobby, has previously directed Dumb and Dumber (1994), There’s Something About Mary (1998) and Shallow Hal (2001). Green Book is a fictionalised account of the racism encountered by real-life classical pianist Don Shirley (Masherala Ali) and his bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour of the American South. The comedy will be released on November 21.

The first runner-up was Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk, in which the Moonlight director explores the attempts of an African-American woman to clear her husband’s name in a crime. The second runner-up was Alfonso Cuaron’s migration-themed Roma.

Play
Green Book (2018).

The Groisch People’s Choice Documentary Award went to Free Solo by E Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The film follows Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to free solo climb the 3,000-foot El Capitan Wall in the Yosemite National Park in the United States of America.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.