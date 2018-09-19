TALKING FILMS

The other film about Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto: ‘Kali Salwaar’

The 2002 film, directed by Fareeda Mehta, offers a glimpse into the writer’s mind by bringing to life characters from his stories.

by 
Kali Salwaar | National Film Development Corporation

In her upcoming biopic Manto, one of the ways in which Nandita Das approaches the renowned Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s life is through the stories he wrote. The September 21 release which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the fiery writer, dramatises some of Manto’s best-known stories, including Thanda Gosht and Toba Tek Singh. “The film’s narrative is seamlessly interspersed with some of his most powerful short stories where the lines between his work and his life get increasingly blurred,” Das told Scroll.in in an interview in May.

The artist and his art are indeed inseparable in the case of Manto, as Fareeda Mehta revealed in her 2002 movie Kali Salwaar. Mehta’s film casts Kay Kay Menon as Manto and places him in the same milieu as the characters from his stories. Manto observes and interacts with his creations. As they tell us their stories, the characters also tell us something about their creator.

Play
Kali Salwaar (2002).

The film’s title is inspired by Manto’s story of the same name. Sultana (Sadiya Siddiqui), a prostitute, migrates to Mumbai from Muzaffarpur in search of a better life. (Manto set the original story in Delhi but Mehta, with the help of artist Bhupen Khakhar, convincingly changes the setting to Mumbai.)

Manto meets Sultana for the first time on the stairs of Sultana’s chawl. He is concealing a bottle of alcohol in a newspaper, and Sultana teases him about it on the staircase, first with the sound of her footsteps and then through her seductive expressions. The wordless sequence ends with Sultana descending the stairs. “What a queen, I name you Sultana,” Manto says in his mind as he watches her leave the building and out into a new world.

This poetic interaction between an author and a character alludes to the process of writing itself – about the control wielded by characters on their creator.

The unfortunate Sultana’s story in Mumbai is, however, hardly regal. The city pushes her towards loneliness and obsession.

Kali Salwaar (2002). Courtesy National Film Development Corporation.
Kali Salwaar (2002). Courtesy National Film Development Corporation.

Another character who jumps off the page is M’ahmmed Khan, a local don whom Manto describes in his writings as a man with a thick moustache, a dagger tucked in his waistband, and a reputation of being both macho and extremely charitable.

Kali Salwaar features several conversations between Manto and M’ahmmed Bhai (played by Vrajesh Hirjee). What emerges through these conversations is another story about self-discovery. Is M’ahmmed Bhai really as fearless as he claims to be? What’s the secret behind that thick moustache? These questions are slowly addressed with Manto acting as the facilitator.

Mehta uses Manto to not only give us a glimpse into his world, but to also tell us what he thought of that world. The film is filled with references and examples of Manto’s sharp, witty and acerbic writing. Kali Salwaar also tells us about the years Manto spent as a film writer in Hindi cinema, his alcoholism but most of all, his humanity.

Kali Salwaar (2002). Courtesy National Film Development Corporation.
Kali Salwaar (2002). Courtesy National Film Development Corporation.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.