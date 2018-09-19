The makers of Vikram’s upcoming action drama Saamy Square have released the video of the song Pudhu Metro Rail from the film’s soundtrack.

The song featuring Vikram and Keerthy Suresh describes the couple’s first impressions of each other. “Ee penne unnai paatha, en nenjil pudhu tune,” (When I see you, there’s a new tune playing in my heart) sings Vikram’s character Aarusamy. “Nee nadanthu varum style, adhu pudhu metro rail,” (Your gait is like a new metro rail), replies Suresh’s character. The song continues the long-standing practice of Tamil film lyricists of using bizarre metaphors as expressions of love.

Saamy Square has been directed by Hari and is the sequel to the filmmaker’s 2003 action drama Saamy. Vikram reprises his role as the angry cop Aarusamy in the sequel, which also stars Prabhu, Delhi Ganesh and Bobby Simha. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack of the film and written the lyrics. The film is scheduled to be released in September.