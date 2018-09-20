True Detective showrunner Cary Joji Fukunaga will replace Danny Boyle as the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, the producers announced today. Boyle had left the untitled project in August along with screenwriter John Hodge following “creative differences” with Eon Productions.

The announcement follows the return of the film’s untitled writers, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, to the project. Bond 25 stars Daniel Craig in possibly his final outing as the globe-trotting British intelligence agent. Boyle’s exit has pushed back the film’s shooting schedule from December 2018 to March 2019. The movie will now be released in 2020 instead of in 2019.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2) — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Fukunaga’s impressive list of credits include the movies Sin Nombre (2009) and Beasts of No Nation (2015) and the television series True Detective and Maniac.