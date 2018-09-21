After Jack Ryan, another character from Tom Clancy’s novels is getting a second life on screen.

A film series based on ex-navy-seal-turned-CIA officer John Clark, starring Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan, is in the works at Paramount, Variety reported. The production house is working on adaptations of Clancy’s Without Remorse and Rainbow Six, the first of which is an origin story of the character, the publication said.

Clark is a recurring character in Clancy’s novels centred on US Marine-turned CIA Analyst-turned politician Jack Ryan. Clark first appeared in The Cardinal of the Kremlin (1988) and briefly served as a bodyguard to Ryan.

The announcement comes in the wake of the success of Amazon and Paramount TV’s Jack Ryan, which was released on Amazon Prime on August 30. The series stars John Krasinsky as the titular CIA analyst.

Paramount Pictures has produced five Jack Ryan films between 1990 and 2014 and the character has been played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. Clark has appeared in two of these films and was played by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger (1994) and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears (2002).