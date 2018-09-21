The trailer for Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’s romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk was released on Thursday. Based on James Baldwin’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the film, starring newcomer Kiki Layne alongside Stephan James, follows Tish an African-American woman, as she fights to exonerate boyfriend Fonny after he is falsely accused of a crime.

The trailer charts the couple’s relationship, a blissful period that is interrupted by Fonny’s (James) conviction. Tish’s (Layne) attempts to clear Fonny’s name intensify when she discovers she is pregnant. Also starring Teyonah Parris, Regina King and Colman Domingo, If Beale Street Could Talk was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this month. It will be released in the United States of America on November 30.

This is Jenkins’s third feature film after Medicine for Melancholy (2008) and Moonlight (2016), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Trust love all the way. Watch the official trailer for IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, and based on the acclaimed novel by James Baldwin. #BealeStreet pic.twitter.com/CyW4w7hqCS — If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet) September 20, 2018