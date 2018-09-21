Streaming platform AltBalaji has announced the second season of its erotic thriller anthology series Gandii Baat. The first season, which was released on May 3, explored varied sexual fantasies through a series of “urban stories from rural India”, according to its official synopsis. The cast included Anant Joshi, Narayani Shastri, Neetha Shetty, Rohit Choudhary and Rajesh Tripathi.

Season two will be based on “stories of women sexuality and empowerment” and will be shot in Rajasthan, according to a press statement from the streaming platform.

The cast and the release date of the season is yet to be announced.

Play Gandii Baat (season one)

AltBalaji, a subsidiary of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has also announced another erotic series, X.X.X Uncensored, directed by Ken Ghosh, which will be released on September 27. The series stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani and Kyra Dutt, among others and pegs itself as “youth erotica”.