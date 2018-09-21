The trailer for Sriram Adittya’s Devadas, starring Nagarjuna as Das, a doctor, and Nani as gangster Deva, was released on Thursday. Though the two-minute promo keeps the Telugu film’s plot closely guarded, it details the chaos that ensues when the protagonists’ worlds collide. Action sequences share space with departures into song-and-dance in the trailer for the action-comedy.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced the Savitri biopic Mahanati (2018), Devadas also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Aakansha Singh, Naresh VK and Bahubali Prabhakar. The film will be released on September 27.