In the teaser for Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, Jyothika steps into Vidya Balan’s shoes as an enterprising housewife who lands a job as a radio jockey for a local station’s late-night show.

The teaser documents the shenanigans of Jyothika’s Vijaylakshmi as she sets out to prove herself in a new profession. This includes practising saying “hello” in a deep and sultry voice, to grab the attention of late-night listeners.

Directed by Radha Mohan (Abhiyum Naanum, Payanam), Kaatrin Mozhi also stars Vidarth and Lakshmi Manchu. The film will be released on October 18.

Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni, opened on November 17, 2017, to critical and commercial acclaim. The film also starred Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia.