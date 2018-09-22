Five days before it hits the theatres, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has got a second trailer. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual follows a Chennai-based mafia don Senapati (Prakash Raj) and his three sons – Varadarajan (Arvind Swamy), Thyagu (Arun Vijay) and Ethi (Silambarasan).

The new trailer opens with Ethi, the youngest, spelling out the premise for the ensuing conflict in the family. “If dad is gone, which son of his is likely to benefit the most?” he asks. The battle lines between the three sons are drawn, much blood is shed and everyone is suspicious of the other.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasudha and has music by AR Rahman. The film will be released in Telugu as Nawab.