Business and profit are the driving forces in the trailer of Baazaar, which is strewn with punchlines and snappy retorts. Directed by Gauravv K Chawla and produced by Emmay Entertainment and Kyta Productions, the stock market thriller in the mould of Oliver Stone’s Wall Street (1987) revolves around Shakun Kothari (Saif Ali Khan), a shrewd and ruthless Mumbai businessman, and Rizwan Ahmed (Rohan Mehra), a young boy from Allahabad who hopes to be his apprentice. While Kothari aims to become a game-changer in the world of business, Ahmed follows him closely, desperate to prove his worth.

Baazaar has been written by Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora. The movie marks the acting debut of Rohan Mehra, son of the late actor Vinod Mehra. The cast includes Chitrangada Singh as Kothari’s partner and Radhika Apte as his ambitious employee. Baazaar will be released on October 26.