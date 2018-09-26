Netflix has acquired the rights to Leena Yadav’s upcoming film Rajma Chawal, the streaming company announced on Wednesday. The family drama will be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October and will be released worldwide on Netflix on November 30.

Produced by Saarthi Entertainment, Rajma Chawal stars Rishi Kapoor as Raj Mathur, a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son Kabir (debutant Anirudh Tanwar) by creating a fake profile on social media. The cast also includes Amyra Dastur and Aparshakti Khurana.

“The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us,” Yadav said in a press release. “Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences.”

Yadav made her directorial debut with Shabd (2005). Her drama Parched, starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte and Surveen Chawla, was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.