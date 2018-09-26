In the teaser of AltBalaji’s upcoming show, a family tries to pose for a photograph, but the result is far from picture-perfect. The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family centres on the many flaws of the Ranawats and the events that follow after the secrets of some of its members come to light. The cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Swaroop Sampat, Shriswara Dubey and Eisha Chopra.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family will be available for streaming on October 10. The show joins a line-up of at least 25 original programmes on Alt Balaji, the digital content division of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.