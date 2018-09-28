Two days after she alleged that Nana Patekar had harassed and intimidated her when they were working together in 2008, actress Tanushree Dutta on Thursday said that a director had asked her to take off her clothes and dance to give co-star Irrfan his cues. Dutta made the allegations in an interview to DNA. She did not name the director but said the incident occurred on the sets of Chocolate (2005), which was made by Vivek Agnihotri.

“It was the actor’s close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions,” she told the publication. “This director, told me jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do (take off your clothes and dance, give him cues).”

Dutta said Irrfan was horrified at the director’s remark. “He [Irrfan] just told the director, ‘What are you talking about? I can give my closeup. Mujhe acting aati hai’ (I know how to act),” she said.

Suniel Shetty, who had also featured in the film and was on set at the time, offered to give the cues instead, Dutta said. “Both, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty spoke up. Suneil scolded that guy,” she added.

In an interview with Zoom TV on Tuesday, Dutta had alleged that Patekar intimidated and harassed her on the sets of the 2009 film Horn Ok Please. She said the actor had asked to be included as part of an “intimate step” in what was supposed to be Dutta’s solo dance number. She added that when she complained about Patekar’s behaviour to producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang, no action was taken. Dutta futher alleged that Patekar then called people working for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who intimidated her and damaged her car. Dutta had first made the allegations in 2008. Patekar has denied them.

Dutta’s allegations have largely been met with silence from the film industry, but Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker and Twinkle Khanna on Thursday and Friday tweeted in support of the actress. Some of the tweets came in response to a Twitter thread by journalist Janice Sequeria, who said that she had been on the set of Horn Okay Please and had noticed a fracas. She said that Dutta had, later that night, detailed the incident to her and that her account on Tuesday was consistent with what she said 10 years ago.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

India in general does not have a conducive work environment. Mental harassment, abuse and predatorial behaviour by people in positions of power are prevalent and considered perks of being in power. Years of oppression and colonial rule have permanently altered our DNA. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 28, 2018

Dutta won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004 and made her Hindi film debut with Aditya Datt’s Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). Her film credits include Dhol (2007), Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007) and Saas Bahu aur Sensex (2008). She was last seen in Jag Mundhra’s Apartment (2010).