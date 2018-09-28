“Do you think a sword will fly only if a man throws it,” Varalaxmi Sarathkumar fumes as she challenges Vishal in the trailer of upcoming Tamil action film Sandakozhi 2. “It will fly even when a woman flings it.”

Directed by N Lingusami (Run, Paiya), the film is the sequel to Vishal’s breakout hit Sandakozhi (2005). Rajkiran, who played Vishal’s father in the original, returns for the sequel, which also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Sandakozhi 2 has been produced by Vishal Film Factory and Pen Studios. This is Vishal’s 25th film and his credits include Thimiru (2006), Thaamirabharani (2007) and Malaikottai (2007).