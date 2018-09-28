The first song from Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar, titled Kem Cho, was released on Friday. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Kem Cho depicts the film’s protagonists indulge in a multitude of luxuries even as they continue to chase wealth. The song has vocals by Jyotica Tangri, lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, and rap section performed and written by Ikka.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and Kyta Productions, Baazaar centres on Shakun Kothari (Saif Ali Khan), a famous and ruthless Mumbai businessman, and Rizwan Ahmed (Rohan Mehra), a young boy from Allahabad who hopes to be his apprentice. This is the acting debut of Rohan Mehra is the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra. The cast also includes Chitrangada Singh as Kothari’s partner and Radhika Apte as his employee.

Baazaar will be released on October 26.