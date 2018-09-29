The first look from Amole Gupte’s untitled Sania Nehwal biopic was released today. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor as the 28-year-old badminton champion.

The film has been produced by T-Series, and went on the floors on September 22. Kapoor, whose recent releases include the box office hit Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has reportedly been practising for months.

“I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic,” Kapoor said in a press release. “It’s a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina’s journey itself is so interesting — right from her misses to her injuries and victories.”

The movie will be released in 2019.