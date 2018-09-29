Prateek Kuhad has composed the song Pause to promote the web series Little Things. The second season will be released on the streaming platform on October 5.

Directed by Reema Dasgupta, the video for Pause shows various couples, including the show’s lead pair Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar), negotiating with space and touch as they try to find the balance in their relationships. Pause has also been written and sung by Kuhad.

Little Things traces the life of Dhruv and Kavya as they juggle their relationship with the demands of their daily lives in Mumbai. The first season, written by Sehgal and directed by Ajay Bhuyan, was released on Dice Media’s YouTube channel in 2016. The second season will be directed by Ruchir Arun, whose short film Mandrake! Mandrake! won a National Film Award in 2014, and will be premiered on Netflix on October 5.