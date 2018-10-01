Krishna Kapoor, the wife of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the matriarch of the Kapoor family, died early on Monday morning in Mumbai after a cardiac arrest. She was 87.

“My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI. “We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

Born on December 30, 1930, Krishna Malhotra married Raj Kapoor in May 1946. Her father was the maternal cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s father. Raj Kapoor died in 1988.

The couple had five children: Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Among their grandchildren are the actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Krishna Kapoor was known for her elegance and fortitude, as the tributes on Twitter revealed.

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018