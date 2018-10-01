The first trailer for Rocketman, the biopic about British musician Sir Elton John, was released on Monday. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle), the film, named after one of John’s iconic songs, is described as a “true fantasy”.

“There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is,” a voice says as the trailer opens. “Where there was darkness, there is now you – and it is going to be a wild ride.” The accompanying visuals chart the tumultuous life of John, especially the early years of his career and his subsequent rise to fame.

Produced by John himself and also starring Richard Madden, John Reid, Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard, Rocketman is scheduled to be released next year in May.