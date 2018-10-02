A new video from the team of Shankar’s 2.0 offers a glimpse into the making of the film. It introduces the audience to the crew and also lists the kinds of technology that have been employed to bring the characters played by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to life. They include 25 visual effects videos, 2,150 VFX shots, 1,000 VFX artistes, native 3D, animatronics, 1,300 pre-visualisation shots and virtual camera technology.

2.0 is the sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. The teaser revealed that Rajinikanth will reprise his roles from the original as the scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar makes his Tamil debut in the film and plays the supervillain, Dr Richard. The film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. AR Rahman has composed the music and the background score. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.