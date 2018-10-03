The Romanoffs and new seasons of This is Us, The Man in the High Castle and Lore will be available on Amazon Prime Video in October.

The Romanoffs kicks off on October 12. Written, directed and produced by Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), the series looks at a set of characters who believe that they descended from the Russian royal family. The cast includes Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Christina Hendricks and Griffin Dunne.

The Mexican series Extremo Enemigo will make its debut on the streaming platform. Among the American television shows that will available on Amazon Prime Video include Supernatural, The Exorcist, All American, and God Friended Me.

The Hindi films Karwaan and Fanney Khan, which were released on the same day in theatres, will also make their debut on the platform. The American films that will be added to the list are The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Peter Rabbit, Assassin’s Creed and The Upside.