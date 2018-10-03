Veera Raghava Reddy (NT Rama Rao Jr) belongs to a family with a history of violence but wants to turn over a new leaf in the trailer for upcoming Telugu film Aravindha Sametha.

“A man can defeat anybody, but one who stops a fight even before it starts is a great person,” Aravindha (Pooja Hedge) says in the trailer, emerging as a voice of reason for the short-tempered Reddy.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also stars Supriya Pathak, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Sunil and Eesha Rebba. Aravindha Sametha has been produced by S Radha Krishna and will be released on October 12.

This is the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Srinivas, whose filmmaking credits include the Telugu movies Nuvve Nuvve (2002), Jalsa (2008), Khaleja (2010) and Julai (2012).