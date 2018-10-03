There are multiple masked superheroes to the rescue in the latest trailer for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s upcoming animation film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The film is centred on Black-Latino teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a high school student in New York with spider-like abilities who will be mentored by Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man. However, he soon learns that there are many spider-powered superheroes like him from alternative universes, whose paths will soon intersect. These include Ghost Spider Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn).

Miles Morales was introduced by Marvel Comics in 2011 as the next Spider-Man after Peter Parker’s death.

The film has been directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and written by Phil Lord and Rothman. Also starring Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez, the movie will be released on December 14.

The producers are Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel Entertainment. However, the film is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which features Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.