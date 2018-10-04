Netflix has struck a deal with the CS Lewis Company to develop films and shows based on the British author’s popular children’s fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia.

According to a press note, this is the first time that one company will hold the rights to all seven Narnia books: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1950), Prince Caspian (1951), The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (1952), The Silver Chair (1953), The Horse and His Boy (1954), The Magician’s Nephew (1955) and The Last Battle (1956).

Lewis (1898-1963) authored several fiction and non-fiction works, but is best known for the Narnia series. The books centre on the adventures of the Pevensie siblings, who enter the mysterious and magical world of Narnia where they are guided by the king of the universe, the lion Aslan.

Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber will serve as executive producers for the Netflix adaptations. “CS Lewis’s beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said in the press note. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

The first three books from the series were adapted for the big screen by Walden Media and Walt Disney Pictures. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) starred Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley and Anna Popplewell. Some of the books have also been adapted for television, theatre and radio.