Christian Bale looks uncannily like former American Vice President Dick Cheney in the trailer of Adam McKay’s Vice. The trailer opens with Sam Rockwell’s George W Bush asking Cheney to be “vice”. The far-wiser Cheney, however, has a better plan.

Also starring Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Alison Pill, Vice recreates Dick Cheney’s rise and his time as one of America’s most powerful vice presidents. Cheney served in the Bush administration from 2001 to 2009.

This is McKay’s second collaboration with Bale after The Big Short (2015), which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Bale, whose credits include The Prestige, American Hustle and the Dark Knight trilogy, reportedly gained 40 pounds and shaved his head to look the part in Vice. The Academy Award-winning actor has undergone similar physical transformations for The Machinist (2004) and American Hustle (2013).

Produced by Annapurna Pictures, the biopic is scheduled to be released on December 25.