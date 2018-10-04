Krish’s upcoming biopic about Telugu politician and movie star NT Rama Rao will be released in two parts, two weeks apart, the makers announced on Thursday. Kathanayakudu will be released on January 9, 2019, while Mahanayakudu will hit theatres on January 24.

NTR, as the leader was widely known, founded the Telugu Desam Party in 1982 after a successful acting career, which included performances in such acclaimed films as Patala Bhairavi (1951), Mayabazar (1957) and Nartanasala (1963). He served three terms as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years, from 1983 to 1995.

The NBK Films production stars his son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, as NTR, and Rana Daggubati as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The cast also includes Vidya Balan, who plays NTR’s first wife, Basavatarakam, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan.

The new poster for Kathanayakudu shows NTR the actor, while the poster for Mahanayakudu shows him as a politician.

