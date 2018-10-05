Chris Evans has officially bid goodbye to Captain America, a character he has played for nearly a decade, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The actor made the announcement on Twitter after he wrapped up the shoot of Avengers 4, which will feature him one last time as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans first stepped into the shoes of Captain America in 2011 in Captain America: The First Avenger. This was followed by The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Evans’s announcement was met with a torrent of tweets from the fraternity and fans.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Thank you for showing us that whatever happens tomorrow, we must promise you one thing. We will stay as we are. Not perfect soldiers, but good men.. pic.twitter.com/yPV6Z1pL06 — Kevin Bust (@KevinLs248) October 5, 2018