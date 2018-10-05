Chris Evans has officially bid goodbye to Captain America, a character he has played for nearly a decade, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The actor made the announcement on Twitter after he wrapped up the shoot of Avengers 4, which will feature him one last time as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America.
Evans first stepped into the shoes of Captain America in 2011 in Captain America: The First Avenger. This was followed by The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
Evans’s announcement was met with a torrent of tweets from the fraternity and fans.