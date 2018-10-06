The government is keeping an eye on comedian Hasan Minhaj in the trailer for his upcoming weekly show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

“So, it is a show about government surveillance?” asks one of the government officials in the trailer. “No, it explores the modern geopolitical cultural landscape with a comedic lens,” replies the other. Another official asks if Minhaj should be framed for murder, but they arrive at a consensus: “Let’s wait and see if the show’s any good.”

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be released on Netflix on October 28, with new episodes out every week. Minhaj is the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy series. He earlier hosted a segment on the The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. His stand-up special, Homecoming King, was released on Netflix in 2017, the same year that he hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Minhaj’s parents migrated to the United States of America from Uttar Pradesh before he was born. Minhaj grew up in California.