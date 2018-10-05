“The family is one of the most powerful forces in nature,” says British broadcaster, author and naturalist David Attenborough in the first trailer of Sony BBC Earth’s Dynasties. “For the past four years, we’ve been filming some of the most celebrated yet endangered species of animals on earth, revealing the most intimate and intense stories of their kind ever told,” he says.

Dynasties puts the spotlight on five such families, each at an important moment in their lives when the “future of their dynasty hangs in the balance”, the trailer says. The series looks at the tigers in the jungles of Bandhavgarh in India, the emperor penguins of Antarctica, the lions of Kenya’s Masai Mara, chimpanzees on the edge of the Sahara in Senegal and painted wolves on the floodplains of the Zambezi river in Zimbabwe.

The release date of the show has not been revealed yet.