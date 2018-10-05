In the trailer for Hindi web series 13 Mussoorie, a serial killer sends a picturesque hill station into a frenzy.

When police officer Ajay Bisht (Naved Aslam) is murdered, everyone thinks that Aks, a serial killer who had been caught years ago, has returned. To her horror, Bisht’s daughter Aditi (Shriya Pilgaonkar) discovers that her father had been committing the murders as Aks. Who, then, is the copycat killer?

Also starring Viraf Patel, 13 Mussoorie will be released on streaming platform Viu on October 12.