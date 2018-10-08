Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun ran neck-to-neck with the Hollywood movie Venom over its opening weekend. Raghavan’s twist-laden thriller has made an estimated Rs 14.45 crores at the box office since its release on October 5.

Ruben Fleischer’s superhero film Venom, which stars Tom Hardy, has reportedly raked in Rs 15.60 crores at the Indian box office.

While Raghavan’s murder mystery opened low with Rs 2.5 crores on Friday (the film lacked A-list star value or a popular soundtrack), the numbers steadily rose over the weekend on the strength of favourable reviews and word-of-mouth opinion. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, Andhadhun follows a blind pianist who inadvertently chances upon a murder scene.

Abhiraj Minawala’s critically panned Loveyatri, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, mustered up a little under Rs seven crores over the opening weekend.

Among the releases of the previous week, Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga continued its good run. The Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer has mopped up Rs 70.50 crores since its release on September 28.