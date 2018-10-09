Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Current War, the release of which was stalled in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, will be distributed worldwide by 13 Films in partnership with Lantern Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was among the 277 titles included in The Weinstein Company’s $289 million sale to private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners (later renamed Lantern Entertainment) in July. The studio had filed for bankruptcy in March after a steady drop in business following a series of sexual assault and rape allegations against co-founder and producer Harvey Weinstein.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the historical drama chronicles the professional rivalry between Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), who developed competing electric power transmission systems in the 1880s. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Katherine Waterston and Tuppence Middleton.

The Current War was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was scheduled to be released in November 24 that year. A new release date is yet to be announced.

13 Films will also distribute Lars Klevberg’s Polaroid, which too was acquired by Lantern Entertainment in the July sale. Based on a 2015 short film of the same name, the supernatural horror centres on Bird Fitcher (Kathryn Prescott), a high school student who stumbles on a mysterious vintage camera.