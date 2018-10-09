The teaser for British-American mini-series The Little Drummer Girl was released on Monday. Based on John le Carre’s spy novel of the same name, the six-episode show follows Charlie (Florence Pugh), an English actress who runs into the charming Becker (Alexander Skarsgard) while holidaying in Greece. Becker, an Israeli agent, leads Charlie to his boss Martin Kurtz (Michael Shannon), who recruits her to track down a Palestinian terrorist.

The teaser hints at the nefariousness of Kurtz’s plan and the danger lurking around Charlie when she agrees to work for him. “You cannot stop the devil. Only the man performing his work,” a voice-over declares.

The Little Drummer Girl marks the television debut of acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook, whose credits include Old Boy (2003), Thirst (2009) and The Handmaiden (2016). The series has been co-produced by BBC, AMC, The Ink Factory, and 127 Wall, the team behind the Emmy-winning drama The Night Manager, which was also based on a le Carre novel.

The Little Drummer Girl will be premiered on November 19 on AMC in the United Sates of America. BBC One will release the show in the UK, but the date has not been announced yet.