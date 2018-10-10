The trailer for Mohanlal’s upcoming fantasy thriller Odiyan was released on Wednesday. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, the Malayalam film, also starring Siddique, Innocent and Manju Warrier, is reportedly based on a legendary shape-shifting hero from Kerala folklore played by Mohanlal.

“Odiyan is the king of darkness and of the night,” the character played by actor Innocent declares in the trailer. We are introduced to Odiyan who, with a shawl draped over his head, roams the streets at night and fights the evil forces by day. “You’ve seen a lot of my games in the past,” Odiyan says. “Now, see this too.”

Written by Harikrishnan and with music by M Jayachandran, Odiyan will be released later this year.