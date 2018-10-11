In the trailer of Pet Semetary, a densely wooded backyard is the root of all evil. Directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, the horror film is based on Stephen King’s 1983 novel of the same name. Pet Semetary has been produced by Paramount Pictures, and is being distributed in India in 2019 by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

According to the official synopsis, Pet Sematary “follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home”.

Play Pet Semetary (2019).

Pet Semetary has been previously adapted into a film of the same name in 1989 directed by Mary Lambert, and featuring Dale Midkiff in the lead. Lambert’s film was written by Stephen King, and he had a cameo in the movie.