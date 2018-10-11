The teaser of Naal traces the journey of a flower as it floats down onto a river and is caught by a young boy. Naal has been produced by Aatpaat Productions, Mrudgandha Films, Zee Studios and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, who has also written the dialogue.

Naal marks the feature filmmaking debut of Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, who has worked as a cinematographer on such films as Mirch (2010), Deool (2011), Nautanki Saala! (2013), Highway: Ek Selfie Aarpar (2015), and Sairat (2016).

No details about the cast have been released so far. Naal will be released on November 16.