Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma will star in Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava’s next movie, Mumbai Mirror reported. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is a coming-of-age story of two women and is set in Greater Noida, the report said. The as-yet-untitled film will begin production next week.

Sen Sharma had also starred in the 2017 dark comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha, co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Prakash Jha Productions. The cast also included Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.

Pednekar was last seen in RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) with Ayushmann Khurrana and Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories (2018).