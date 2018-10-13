Hong Kong movie star Chow Yun-fat plans to give his entire fortune to charity, Hong Kong magazine Jayne Stars reported. “My dream is to be a happy and normal person,” 63-year-old Yun-fat told the publication. “The hardest thing in life is not about how much money you earn, but how to keep a peaceful mindset and live the rest of your life in a simple and carefree manner.”

Yun-fat, whose net worth amounts to $5.6 billion HKD ($714 million USD), has previously claimed that he spends only $800 HKD ($102 USD) per month. He said that he prefers to take public transportation whenever possible and visits discount shops. Yun-fat also apparently used his first-generation Nokia phone for over 17 years, and only recently switched to a smartphone.

Yun-fat has appeared in such blockbusters as A Better Tomorrow (1986), The Killer (1989) and Hard Boiled (1992). He featured as Li Mu-bai in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Sao Feng in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007). His most recent film, the Cantonese-language Project Gutenberg, was released on October 4.