The first trailer of the upcoming romantic drama The Aftermath reveals Keira Knightley as a woman torn between her husband and her German lover. Directed by James Kent, the adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same by Rhidian Brook will be released on April 26, 2019.

Knightley (Bend it like Beckham, Pirates of the Caribbean) plays Rachel Morgan in the 1946-set movie. Morgan moves along with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel, to Hamburg in Germany after WWII, where they share the house with the previous owners, German widower Stefan (Alexander Skarsgard) and his daughter. Sparks fly between Rachel and Stefan, leading to betrayal and tragedy.