Gina Rodriguez plays a model who is forced to work for a ruthless drug cartel in the trailer of Miss Bala, the Hollywood remake of the 2011 Mexican movie of the same name. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight), the American version of Gerardo Naranjo’s drug-themed thriller will be released on February 1, 2019.

In the original film, Stephanie Sigman plays Laura, a beauty pageant contestant who gets tangled with a drug trafficking ring. Laura is abducted by the gang and forced to conduct drug runs for them before being caught by the military. In the Hollywood remake, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Annihilation) plays Gloria, an American who gets embroiled with a drug cartel in Tijuana and the Drug Enforcement Administration. “In the end, the bullet settles everything,” says the gun-toting avenger. The cast includes Ismael Cruz Cordova and Anthony Mackie.