Vidyut Jammwal spends his days playing with elephants in picturesque settings in the teaser for Junglee, which marks The Mask director Chuck Russell’s Bollywood debut.

But things are about to take a grim turn and the voice-over warns that “the jungle is no longer what it used to be”.

The action-adventure stars Jammwal as a veterinarian who takes on an international poaching racket, according to the official synopsis. The Junglee Pictures production will be released on April 5, 2019.

Russell’s directorial credits include A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), Eraser (1996) and The Scorpion King (2002).

Jammwal was last seen in Commando 2 (2017) and Baadshaho (2017).