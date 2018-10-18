In the trailer for Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka, Bheem and his friends take their penchant for adventure to new shores.

The crew travels to China for a martial arts competition, but villain Zuhu is about to create havoc, according to the press release. The makers said that this is the first Chhota Bheem feature film in digital 3D.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, the Green Gold Animation production will be distributed by Yash Raj Films and is expected to be released in mid-2019.

“With Kung Fu Dhamaka we are taking a giant leap with Chhota Bheem,” Chilaka said in a statement.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Yash Raj Distribution, said they were proud to collaborate with Green Gold Animation. “We are planning to give Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka the widest ever release for an animation film across India when it releases next year,” he said in a statement.

The Chhota Bheem franchise, which includes a long-running animated television series, three feature films, multiple television films and various spin-offs, was created by Chilaka’s Green Gold Animation in 2008. The children’s show is centred on the adventures of a boy with superhuman strength and his friends in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur.

The films that have been released theatrically are Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012), Chhota Bheem and the Throne of Bali (2013) and Chhota Bheem: Himalayan Adventure (2016). A Netflix spin-off called Mighty Little Bheem, co-produced by Green Gold Animation, is also on the anvil.