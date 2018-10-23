Matt Groening’s animated series Disenchantment has been renewed for 20 more episodes. While new episodes from the first season will be aired in 2019, the fresh set will make its debut in 2020 and 2021.

Disenchantment, created chiefly by Groening, made its debut on Netflix on August 10. The series is set in the kingdom of Dreamland, where alcoholic teenage princess Tiabeanie (Abbie Jacobson) craves adventure and gets too much of it when she is betrothed to a prince from a neighbouring kingdom.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said in a statement. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

Disenchantment is Groening’s first new show in 30 years since The Simpsons. “Meanwhile, The Simpsons continues to chug along as TV’s longest-running comedy, now in its 30th season,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.