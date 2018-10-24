“Baap of action...back in action,” Ranveer Singh declared as he shared a behind-the-scenes video of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba on social media on Wednesday.

The man in question is not Singh’s titular policeman, but the director, Shetty. In the video, Shetty shows Singh how to deal with the bad guys and how to make a stylish entry.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba is the official remake of the 2015 Telugu action-drama Temper, about a corrupt police officer who undergoes a change of heart. Singh steps into Jr NTR shoes, while Sara Ali Khan makes her big-screen debut with the role played by Kajal Aggarwal in the original. Simmba will be released on December 28.