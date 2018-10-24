Playtime takes a disturbing turn in the trailer of Vinod Kapri’s Pihu, which will be in theatres on November 16.

Pihu has only one character: two-year-old Myra Vishwakarma. Presented by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the film traces a tense day in a two-year-old girl’s life as she finds herself alone at home. It’s every parent’s worse nightmare, the trailer warns, as Pihu alternates between feeling a sense of adventure and fear while trying to navigate the space around her. The film is based on true events, according to the press release.

Pihu has been screened at several films festivals, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival (2017), the International Film Festival of Goa (2017), where it was the opening film, and the Vancouver International Film Festival (2016).

Kapri, a journalist-turned-filmmaker, won the National Award for his 2014 documentary Cant Take This Shit Anymore. He made his feature debut with Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho (2015).