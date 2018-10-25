Local Kung Fu (2013) director Kenny Basumatary is back with his third martial arts-based Assamese-language feature film Suspended Inspector Boro. The trailer is a montage of shots from the film cut to instrumental rock music.

We get a glimpse of no-nonsense suspended policeman Boro, who will face off against villainous inspector Lokkhi Modon Jwala, played by Basumatary. Boro is played by Utkal Hazowari, who was cast as the villain in Basumatary’s Local Kung Fu.

Most of the cast from Local Kung Fu and Local Kung Fu 2 (2017) have been retained. The film is scheduled for a December 7 release.

Play Suspended Inspector Boro.

A martial arts enthusiast who has acted in Shanghai (2012) and Raagdesh (2017), Basumatray shot to fame with his directorial debut Local Kung Fu, which was made on a budget of Rs 95,000. Local Kung Fu’s cast comprised Basumatary’s friends and family members and was filmed on the streets of Guwahati. The movie went on to become a cult hit.