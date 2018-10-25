A young man and his grandfather talk about love and marriage on one moonlit night in Tariq Naved Siddiqui’s short film The Playboy Mr. Sawhney. One yearns for monogamy, while the other talks about the importance of experience, heartbreak and adventure. In a reversal of the generation gap, it’s the older man who is the adventurer, while his grandson is struggling to come to terms with a recent break-up.

Starring Jackie Shroff, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Arjan Bajwa, Divya Dutta, Sameer Kochhar and Manjari Fadnis, The Playboy Mr Sawhney can be streamed on the YouTube channel Large Short Films.