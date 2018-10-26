Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton will star in Happy Feet and Mad Max director George Miller’s next, The Hollywood Reporter said. Little is known about the film, titled Three Thousand Years of Longing, but it is said to be a love story involving a genie, added the publication.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is in the early stages of development and will look for buyers at the upcoming American Film Market, Variety reported.

Miller is also scripting the film, his first project since the 2015 post-apocalyptic action drama Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller, who has directed all four Mad Max movies, is also planning a fifth film in the series: Mad Max: The Wasteland.

Elba will next be seen in David Leitch’s Hobbs and Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast and Furious films, which is scheduled to be released next August. He has also joined the film adaptation of the Broadway hit Cats, alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

Swinton’s last film was Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, which is currently in theatres in the United States of America.