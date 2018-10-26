Katrina Kaif burns up the dance floor in Suraiyya, the new song from Vijay Krishna Acharya’s period epic Thugs of Hindostan. Named after Kaif’s character in the film, the number sings praises of the dancer’s beauty and power over mortal men (“Suraiyya jaan legi kya,” goes the hook line). The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and has vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal.

The teaser video released on Wednesday gave a glimpse of Kaif’s dance moves winning over a host of British officers and Aamir Khan’s Firgani Mallah. The full song, released on Friday, is not accompanied by the video of the complete performance, though it does offer a behind-the-scenes peek of Kaif and Khan shaking a leg.

Play Surraiya.

Play Surraiya teaser

Set in 1795, Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh Azaad, the leader of a group of Indian thugs who are threatening the British East India Company’s maritime activities. To fight Azaad, the British hire Firangi Mallah to infiltrate Azaad’s gang and bring it down. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Thugs of Hindostan will be released on November 8.